Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha scores in FC LASK's draw

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha on Saturday played a key role in FC LASK's against SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Mustapha scored his third goal of the season and helped his team secure a 1-1 draw against the opposition.

The 22-year-old striker was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of a scramble in front of the goal after Felix Luckeneder's header from a corner kick in the 66th minute.

Mustapha was able to tap the ball into the back of the net, giving his team the much-needed equaliser.

Earlier in the match, SK Austria had taken the lead in the 25th minute through a penalty after Nicolas Wimmer was fouled in the 18-yard box of Lask. Andy Irving stepped up to take the penalty and put the home side in front.

Despite going behind, FC Lask continued to push forward and create chances. Mustapha's goal ensured that Lask remained unbeaten in their last five games and secured a valuable point in the Austrian Bundesliga.