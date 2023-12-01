Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha suffers injury setback in LASK Linz's Europa League clash against Liverpool

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha endured a frustrating night as his team, LASK Linz, succumbed to a heavy 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Europa League on Thursday.

Mustapha, brought on as a substitute in the 60th minute, was forced off the pitch just 15 minutes later due to an undisclosed injury.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian replaced Marin Ljubicic but experienced discomfort, leading to his substitution in the 74th minute. Senegalese international Moussa Kone took his place after Mustapha's injury setback.

The severity of Mustapha's injury is currently unknown, awaiting further updates from the club.

Liverpool dominated the match at Anfield, with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo (brace), and Mohamed Salah securing a comprehensive victory for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The former Red Star Belgrade forward is enduring a torrid season so far having made 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring a single goal and providing an assist.

As Mustapha faces potential recovery, fans await news on the extent of his injury and his return to action with LASK Linz.