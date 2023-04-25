Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha's assist helps LASK to victory over Rapid Vienna

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Mustapha played a key role in LASK FC's 3-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in match day 26 of the Austria Bundesliga on Sunday.

Making his sixth start for Lask, the 22-year-old forward helped set up two goals in the game.

Lask got off to a great start with an early goal in the 9th minute from Robert Zulj. Mustapha then provided an excellent assist to Zulj in the 18-yard box, which helped Lask go up 2-0 in the first half. This was Mustapha's third assist of the season so far.

Rapid Vienna scored a goal in the second half, but Filip Stojkovic restored Lask's lead in the 80th minute to secure the win. Mustapha was substituted in the 62nd minute, making way for Marin Ljubicic.

Mustapha, who previously played for Red Star Belgrade, has made 10 appearances so far in the domestic league, scoring two goals and providing three assists.