Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman reacts after FC Nordsjaelland reach Europa Conference League group stage

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has shared his excitement after scoring to help FC Nordsjaelland reach the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 18-year-old netted the winner in Serbia as the Danish outfit defeated Partizan Belgrade to complete a 6-0 aggregate win.

Osman, who is enjoying start to life in his first full campaign, took to social media to express delight in the team's return to Europe.

"Farum is back in Europe," he posted with the video of his winner.

The talented youngster powered home from a Jeppe Tverskov assist in the 30th minute to put the game beyond Partizans in front of their own fans.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate finishes off a brilliant week after making the Team of the Week and Team of the Month on Denmark.

He is seen as the replacement for Ernest Nuamah, who recently left to join French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

Just like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah, the skillful winger is destined for the bigger stage with his enormous talent.

Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland will find out their opponents for the group stage of the Europa Conference League in the draw to be made on Friday.