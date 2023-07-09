Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq gets 10th goal of the season in BK Hacken comeback win

Former Ghana youth international Ibrahim Sadiq registered his third league goal of the season as BK Hacken beat AIK Stockholm in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday afternoon.

The league holders came from behind to overcome AIK Stockholm in the matchday 14 encounter at the Friends Arena in Solna.

Stockholm opened the scoring of the match a few minutes from the break through Danish defender Mads Thychosen in the 37th minute.

Hacken responded eight minutes after half-time when they got the equalising goal when Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard connected a pass from Kristoffer Lund.

Sadiq grabbed the winning goal for the Swedish champions in the 78th minute after he was set up by Lund.

Nigerian defender Franklin Tebo Uchenna was brought on to replace the Ghanaian forward in the 90th minute.

Hacken are presently lying in the second place on the league standings with 32 points, two less off the leaders Malmo FF, who are on 34 points after 13 matches.

Sadiq has been in superlative form for Hacken since the start of the 2023 season, having scored 10 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.