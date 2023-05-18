Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq scores twice as Hacken thrash Mjallby in Swedish Cup final

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq was on target two times for BK Hacken as they thrashed Mjallby AIF to lift the 2023 Swedish Cup on Thursday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward scored twice as Hacken claimed an emphatic 4-1 victory over Mjallby at the Strandvallen Stadium in the cup competition final.

Sadiq opened the scoring of the match in the first minute of additional time of the first half after heading home a freekick from Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard.

Three minutes later, the Ghanaian doubled the advantage for Hacken after connecting a pass from Norwegian forward Lars Larsen.

The Swedish champions increased their lead three minutes after the halftime break when Rygaard got his name on the scoresheet with a brilliant goal.

Teenager Momodou Lamin Sonko set up Samuel Gustafson to put the icing on the cake in the 66th minute.

Mjallby pulled one back to reduce the deficit five minutes from full-time through Danish youngster Max Fenger.

Hacken win the Swedish Cup for the third time in history after winning it in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons.

The Wasps now hold the two domestic titles in Sweden, having won the league last season.

Sadiq scored 7 goals in 6 appearances to help Hacken win the Swedish Cup.