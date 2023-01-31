Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq set to join Saint-Étienne

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq is set to join French side Saint-Étienne from BK Häcken.

Saint-Étienne will pay €2 million to secure the right winger's services, with his contract expected to last three and a half years.

The Ligue 2 club believes Sadiq can help them improve their attack, as they currently sit in 19th place after being relegated from the top flight last season.

The former Nordsjaelland man has seven goals and four assists in 19 Allsvenskan appearances this season.

The 22-year-old joined the Swedish side on a three-year deal in 2022 and was key to their title success last term.

Sadiq is a former Ghana youth international who played for the U-17 team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. He scored the game-winning goal and was named Man of the Match in Ghana's opening-day victory over Colombia.