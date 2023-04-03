Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq shines in BK Hacken victory over Allsvenskan

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq showcased impressive form in the opening match of the Swedish Allsvenskan as his team BK Hacken secured a 2-0 victory over Elfsborg on Monday evening.

Sadiq opened the scoring for his team in the 20th minute with a clinical finish, capitalizing on a good pass from Lars Larsen.

Later in the second half, Amane Romeo doubled the lead for BK Hacken in the 71st minute, sealing a comfortable victory for the team.

Sadiq's goal in the season opener is a continuation of his fine form from the previous season, where he scored seven goals and provided four assists in 19 matches for BK Hacken.

Allsvensk premiärseger i Borås 🐝 Hör Hammar, Högmo och Dahbos tankar efter 2–0 segern mot Elfsborg 👇#bkhäcken — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) April 3, 2023

The Ghanaian forward will be hoping to build on this early success and continue to contribute to his team's success throughout the 2023 Swedish Allsvenskan campaign.

BK Hacken's victory in their first game of the season is an encouraging start for the team, and they will look to maintain their momentum in the upcoming matches.