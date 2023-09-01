Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq thrilled to join AZ Alkmaar

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq is ecstatic about his move to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, expressing his excitement about the prospect of playing in the AFAS Stadium.

The 23-year-old talent, who joined AZ Alkmaar on a five-year deal from Swedish side BK Hacken, had high praise for his new team's home ground.

"It's a great stadium," Sadiq remarked, clearly impressed by the AFAS Stadium. "These are stadiums you want to play in. It's like a dream come true for me. AZ really wanted me. That also gives a good feeling."

During the signing moment, Sadiq took the opportunity to connect with his proud mother. "It touches me that I make her proud with my career and my choices," he shared. "Of course, I talked to her, and she supports me in chasing my dreams. She encourages me to follow my heart."

Sadiq also reflected on his successful period in Sweden, where he played for BK Häcken. "It is special to win a prize with a club," he said. "It was great to be able to give that back to the fans." Sadiq played a pivotal role in BK Häcken's cup win, contributing two goals each in the final and the semi-final of the Swedish Cup.

With his move to AZ Alkmaar, Sadiq is eager to continue his promising career and make a positive impact at his new club.

Sadiq will play in Alkmaar with number 11 and is entitled to play as soon as the work permit has been issued.