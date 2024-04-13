Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq wins Man of the Match in AZ Alkmaar's comeback win against Waalwijk

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq, has been named the Man of the Match after helping AZ Alkmaar to a comeback win against RKC Waalwijk.

The former Ghana U17 star changed the game after coming on in the second half to deliver an assist and score a goal in the 3-2 victory at the AFAS Stadion.

The visitors raced to a first half lead after David Min netted a brace for RKC Waalwijk.

However, Sadiq inspired a spirited comeback after serving Yukinari Sugawara with an assist to begin the fightback just four minutes into his introduction.

Nine minutes later, the Right to Dream Academy graduate levelled the scores before Vangelis Pavlidis sealed victory for AZ.

Sadiq, who joined AZ from Swedish giants BK Hacken last summer, will be hoping for regular game time following his dazzling display on Saturday.

The former Nardsjaelland player has scored a goal and provided two assists in 12 Dutch Eredivisie games for AZ Alkmaar.