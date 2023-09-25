GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko scores in Javor's  2-1 defeat to Vojvodina in Serbian topflight League

Published on: 25 September 2023
Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko scores in Javor's  2-1 defeat to Vojvodina in Serbian topflight League

 

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko made his presence felt on the scoresheet for Javor, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Vojvodina in a Serbian topflight league match held on Saturday.

Javor couldn't maintain their early lead and ultimately fell to Vojvodina in the eighth-round fixture at the Stadion Karadorde.

Ibrahim Tanko broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up to score the opening goal of the game. Tanko came close to adding another to his tally on the night, but his effort was denied by the vigilant Lazar Carevic.

In the second half, Vojvodina mounted a strong comeback, securing victory with goals from Stefan Vukic and a late penalty converted by Asmir Kajevic.

Ibrahim Tanko's goal marked his second of the season, and he also contributed with one assist in eight appearances for Javor this campaign.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more