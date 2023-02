Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko scored the winning goal for Javor in their 1-0 win against Sp.Subotica in the Serbian top-flight league on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored his second goal of the season at the Gradski stadion Ivanijica.

Tanko headed in the ball from a corner to win the game for Javor.

The win sees them move up to 10th position on 22 points.

Ibrahim Tanko has made 17 appearances and scored two goals this season.

Watch highlights of the game