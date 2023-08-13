Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko's goal earns javor draw in Serbia

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko showcased his scoring prowess in a thrilling Serbian top-flight encounter between Javor and Cukaricki on Saturday. Tanko's goal played a pivotal role in securing a draw for his team.

Handed a starting position for the away game against Cukaricki, the 24-year-old made his presence felt on the field.

Serbian international Igor Miladinovic initially gave Cukaricki the lead with a goal in the 15th minute at the Stadion Cukaricki.

However, Tanko responded swiftly for Javor, finding the back of the net in the 18th minute, levelling the score at 1-1 as both teams headed into halftime.

Cukaricki's Serbian international defender Uros Drezgic managed to regain the lead for his team in the 70th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Miladin Stevanovic.

Despite the setback, Javor fought back valiantly, and nine minutes before full-time, they managed to even the scoreline once more. Luka Gojkovic's successful spot-kick found the back of the net, sealing the 2-2 draw.

Tanko's consistent presence on the field demonstrated his commitment to the match, as he played the full duration. Compatriot Samuel Owusu also contributed to the team's efforts, lasting 60 minutes in the intense encounter.

With the match ending in a well-fought draw, Javor and Cukaricki left the pitch sharing the spoils. Tanko's goal remains a highlight, reflecting his impact and the team's resilience throughout the game.