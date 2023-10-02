Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko's header clinches victory for FK Javor in Serbian Super Liga

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Tanko secured a crucial 1-0 away win for FK Javor in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday.

In the 76th minute, the 24-year-old netted his fourth goal of the season, contributing to Javor's third victory in the campaign.

The goal came courtesy of a well-executed corner kick by Brazilian Eliomar Silva, and Tanko, positioned adeptly at the near post, nodded the ball into the far corner with a header.

This goal solidified his position as the top scorer for the team from Ivanjica this season.

Additionally, Ghanaian defender Sadick Abubakar played the full duration of the match for Javor.

Also, young striker Johnson Kofi Amuzu remained on the bench for the victorious side.