Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Zubairu pens heartfelt message to Jedinstvo after Partizan move

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Zubairu has expressed gratitude to former club Jedinstvo following his move to Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

The former Ghana U20 star penned a three-year deal to join the Black and Whites in the summer transfer window.

Zubairu joined Jedinstvo in 2022 from Kumasi King Faisal Babies and was a key figure at the club, scoring 13 goals and delivering seven assists in 36 matches in Serbia.

"It’s with mixed feelings as I write this message. Barely 2 years ago, I was accepted into this wonderful family Jedinstivo Ub as my gateway into European football. I have gone through training as a footballer and also as a person," he wrote on Instagram.

"Today, I see myself transitioning to another great family with huge responsibility but I believe with the kind of training I had from here, I am capable of withstanding any challenges. I want to say a very big thank you to the entire Jedinstov UB club, to Darko Matic my president, to my coach Ivan Radovanovic, my physical trainers Rasa and Srecko, to Bane Matic and the entire Ub city," he added.

"A very special thank you to Nemanja Matic, to Club Consult and Universal twenty two. I am not saying goodbye because UB will always be my city. Hvala ti sve," he concluded.

Zubairu joins his new teammates for pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 Serbian topflight league.