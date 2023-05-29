Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga scores, but Aalesund fall to Sarpsborg 08 in Norway

Ghanaian attacker Isaac Atanga found the back of the net for Aalesund, but it wasn't enough as they were defeated by Sarpsborg 08 in a 3-1 loss in a Norwegian Eliteserien showdown on Monday.

Atanga's goal came in the 39th minute of the second half, when Aalesund were already trailing 2-0 to Sarpsborg. His strike provided a glimmer of hope for Aalesund, but they were unable to complete a comeback.

Meanwhile, it was Atanga's compatriot, Christopher Baah, who stole the show with a remarkable performance for Sarpsborg. Baah opened the scoring for his team with a splendid strike in the 19th minute, giving the hosts an early lead. Later in the 36th minute, Joachim Soltvedt added to Sarpsborg's tally, doubling their advantage.

Despite Atanga's efforts and his goal, Aalesund couldn't turn the tide in their favour. In the 68th minute, Sarpsborg's Bjorn Utvik sealed the victory with a well-taken strike, securing a 3-1 win for his side at the final whistle.

With today's goal, Atanga has now notched up three goals in eight appearances thus far.