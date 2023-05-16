Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga strikes twice to open scoring account in Norwegian League

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga opened his scoring account in the Norwegian Eliteserien after bagging a brace for Aalesunds FK when they beat Molde FK on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old scored twice to ensure Aalesunds recorded their first win of the 2023 campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Molde at the Colour Line Stadium in Ålesund.

Nigerian forward Moses Ebiye opened the scoring of the matchday 7 fixture with a penalty kick in the 40th minute of the match.

Molde got the opportunity to draw level before the break, but midfielder Sivert Mannsverk missed from the spot.

Atanga doubled the advantage for the home side twelve minutes after the interval when he connected a pass from defender Alexander Juel Andersen.

The Ghanaian scored again to increase the tally for Aalesunds four minutes later when he was set up by Ebiye.

Molde pulled one back on the stroke of full-time through teenage midfielder Niklas Odegard as their three-match winning streak came to an end.

Atanga has two goals in the Norwegian top flight after seven appearances.