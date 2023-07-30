Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu delivers assist in Belgium league opener as KAS Eupen draw with Westerlo

Winger Isaac Nuhu registered his first goal contribution of the season after providing an assist in the opener for KAS Eupen against Westerlo.

Nuhu was only denied a goal by the upright before it was turned home by forward Yentl Van Genechten in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Eupen raced to a first half lead after dominating the early exchanges with Van Genechten netting the opener in the 19th minute.

The host doubled their lead after the break after the Ghanaian youngster's long range strike hit the post with Van Genechten at the right place to bury it into the net.

However, Westerlo staged a strong comeback to pull one back in the 68th minute from the spot through Nicolas Madsen, who beat Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen from 12 yards.

Lucas Stassin pulled level for the visitors just before the final whistle.

Nuhu is expected to play a key role for KAS Eupen in the ongoing campaign.