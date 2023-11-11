Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu nets fourth goal of the season in KAS Eupen's clash against Molenbeek

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu continued his excellent run of form in the Belgium Pro League with his fourth strike of the season in KAS Eupen's game against RWD Molenbeek.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring on the half-hour mark after sitting a defender and the goalkeeper down before hitting the back of the net.

However, his lead lasted only five minutes as the visitors responded through Xavier Mercier as the two teams were into the break at one goal apiece.

After the break, it was all Molenbeek as Shuto Abe gave them the lead a little over the hour mark before Romildo sealed victory with two minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Nuhu was impressive for the host despite the disappointing result, being the main threat for Molenbeek.

The Aspire Academy graduate has now netted four goals and provided two assists in the ongoing campaign.