Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu scores winner as KAS Eupen beat Stade Reims in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu registered his name on the scoresheet as KAS Eupen produced a late comeback to beat Stade Reims in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was in fine form as Eupen continued preparations ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Eupen got off to a great start after Kevin Möhwald fired home from long range in the 9th minute to break the deadlock. The French club responded before the break from the spot through Oumar Diakhité.

The Ligue 1 side then took the lead after the break through Malian forward El Bilal Toure.

Nuhu came close twice with two brilliant efforts but the Stade Reims' goalkeeper was equal to the task, denying the Ghanaian a goal.

However, with five minutes remaining Boris Lambert levelled the scores before Nuhu stole the winner in injury time.

The Aspire Academy graduate has been KAS Eupen's best player for the past two season, and was close to joining French side Lorient in 2022.