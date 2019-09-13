Ghanaian forward Issah Abass ineligible to play for Holland

Ghana’s football leading website, GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the Dutch Football Association has not contacted Issah Abass concerning his nationality switch as been reported

Our checks indicate that the Ghanaian footballer has not lived in Holland for even year and he will only be eligible for a passport after five years and also has no family relations of Dutch descent

There were reports indicating Abass had been contacted through his representatives to switch nationality and play for the Dutch who had shown interest in him.

The report according to our checks is false and fabricated

Abass is currently on loan at FC Utrecht from Mainz 05.

He has played five matches and scored a goal for Utrecht in the 2019-20 season