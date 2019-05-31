Ghanaian forward Issah Abass joins Dutch side Utrecht on loan

Ghanaian forward Issah Abass has joined Dutch top-flight side Utrecht on loan from German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 ahead of the new season.

"Forefront player Issah Abass plays for FC Utrecht in the 2019/2020 season. The 20-year-old attacker from Ghana is rented by the Domstedelingen for one season from the German Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05."

He joined Mainz 05 on a five-year deal last year from Slovenian club NK Olimpija Ljubljana after scoring 17 goals in 54 matches and won double.

Due to injuries, Abass made only one appearance for Mainz 05 in the 2018/19 German Bundesliga season