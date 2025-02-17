Ghanaian forward Issah Abass shines on debut with brace in Jedinstvo’s 4-1 victory over Radnicki Nis

Ghanaian forward Issah Abass instantly impacted his debut for Jedinstvo, scoring twice to help his side secure a dominant 4-1 win over Radnicki Nis in the Serbian Super Liga Round of 23 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who joined Jedinstvo as a free agent from Chaves during the January transfer window, opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

He capitalized on a defensive error, tapping in a well-placed pass from Ethan Hoard.

Abass doubled his tally in the 43rd minute with a stunning drive into the top corner, giving his side a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

Jedinstvo extended their advantage in the second half with goals from Aleksa Paic and Branislav Runjajic, sealing an emphatic away victory.

Radomir Milosavljevic pulled one back for Radnicki Nis in the 59th minute, but it proved to be only a consolation.

Despite the win, Jedinstvo remains at the bottom of the league table with 11 points, as they continue their fight to avoid relegation.

Issah Abass, who has previously played for clubs including Mainz, Rijeka, and Sepahan, will be looking to build on his impressive start and help steer his team to safety.