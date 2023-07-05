Ghanaian forward Jalal Abdul shares excitement after completing IF Elfsborg move

Ghanaian youngster, Jalal Abdulai believes joining IF Elfsborg in Sweden is the right move for his career.

The Inter Allies striker joins the Swedish outfit on a four-year deal after putting pen to paper on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

"I feel that it is the right step for me, and I am very happy that everything is finally finished so I am a real Elfsborg player," he told the club's media.

"I started training with the U19 team when I got here, but then I was told that they wanted me in the A team instead. It feels very good that they were happy with me, and that made me very happy," he added.

Abdulai believes his qualities will help him excel in the Swedish league.

"I don't like to lose, so I always give one hundred percent. I am very passionate on the pitch, work hard and run a lot. Being a striker, scoring goals, or at least assists, is also my most important job. I will contribute points. I'm a team player, so I'd rather be with a teammate who can score goals instead of me if there's an opportunity," he continued.

"I have my goals and look forward to performing well here. My goal is to help the team as much as possible, and next year I hope to play in Europe with Elfsborg. It's my dream. I also long for the supporters to see me for real, and me them."