Ghanaian forward Jamal Haruna released after difficult spell with Bordeaux

Ghanaian attacker, Jamal Haruna is expected to leave Girondins de Bordeaux after being named among the club's released players.

The former West African Football Academy (WAFA) forward caught the eye of Bordeaux in 2019 after impressing in the Ghana Premier League with WAFA. He then signed a four-year contract with the French side in what was going to be nearly half a decade of struggles.

Despite his impressive performances in Ghana, the 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has struggled to make an impact for Bordeaux's reserve side since his arrival.

The young talent struggled to break into the first team, thus he spent most of his time with the reserves.

Jamal Haruna appeared in 27 matches for Bordeaux's reserve team but failed to score a single goal

The club's decision not to renew his contract was influenced by his lack of goal-scoring ability and limited playing opportunities.

As a result, Bordeaux has opted to release the quick-footed attacker, allowing him to leave as a free agent.

Haruna will now look for other options to continue his football career after a disappointing stint with the French side.