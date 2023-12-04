Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling finds comfort at Stuttgart, eyes permanent move

German-Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling has expressed his satisfaction with his current situation at Stuttgart, where he is on loan from Union Berlin.

In an interview with Sky, Leveling mentioned that he feels comfortable at the club because he receives adequate playing time, which he believes is essential for his development.

Leweling has made 13 appearances in the Bundesliga so far, with his most recent being an 11-minute cameo against his parent club on Saturday.

He stated that he believes Stuttgart is the ideal place for him to continue growing and improving, citing the club's focus on youth development and the faith that the coach has in young players.

"Yes, I feel comfortable here. I get sufficient playing time, and I think Stuttgart is the right place to continue developing quietly. The club has a young team, and the coach relies on young talents," he said.

The 22-year-old forward transferred to Union Berlin from Greuther Fürth in the summer of 2022 for a fee of four million euros.

However, he struggled to secure regular playing time, featuring in only 16 games and managing one goal and one assist.

Regarding his international future, Levelling admitted that he is still unsure about which country he will represent.

Although he received a call-up from Ghana in 2020, he turned that down and accepted a Germany U-21.