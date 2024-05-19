Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling joins Stuttgart permanently after successful loan spell

GHANAsoccernet.com.com can confirm that Jamie Leweling, a talented forward of German and Ghanaian descent, has officially joined VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal.

Leweling has signed a contract with the club that will keep him there until June 2028, following a successful loan spell with the team.

Originally on loan from Union Berlin, the 23-year-old joined Stuttgart at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and proved to be a key player in their recent campaign.

Leweling made a total of 38 appearances for Stuttgart this season, contributing an impressive 10 goals for the club.

In the German Bundesliga, he played in all 34 games and scored four goals while also providing six assists.

His strong performance on the field helped Stuttgart secure a second place finish in the Bundesliga.

"I am delighted to continue my journey with VfB. The coaching staff, team, and fans have all welcomed me with open arms.I am grateful and excited to be a part of this club's future," Leweling shared his thoughts on signing a permanent deal.

Reflecting on his season and the permanent move, he added, "It was a bit challenging for me at the start of the season, but I have been able to grow and improve throughout the year. This has been an incredible season for me."

Stuttgart's sports director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, also expressed his joy at securing the permanent signing of the Ghanaian forward, saying, "Jamie has played in every Bundesliga game this season, which speaks volumes about his importance to the team.

"His dedication and hard work make him a valuable asset for us. We see great potential for further development with Jamie and are thrilled to have him on board with VfB in the long run."