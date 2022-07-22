Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling makes injury return for Union Berlin 

Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling has recovered from injury and ready to fight for a position at his new club Union Berlin.

The former Fürth attacker got injured whilst on international duty with the German U21 side against Hungary in the Championship qualifiers. He tore the lateral ligament in his left ankle.

Leweling joined Union Berlin for four million euros in the ongoing transfer window and saw his start to Union career delayed due to the injury.

The German-born Ghanaian has fully recovered and has joined Union Berlin in preseason.

Speaking in an interview with German news outlet Kicker, the offensive midfielder indicated he is fit and ready ahead of the season.

"I'm fine, I have no complaints."

"I've caught up on the deficit caused by the injury. I'm not losing that much fitness either, I'm quite fit."

“The training here is different. The work here is very tactical. Of course we also had tactical training in Fürth, but it wasn’t that pronounced. Compact shifting is one of Union’s top strengths, not one Bundesliga team does it better."