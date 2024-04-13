Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling scores as Stuttgart beat Frankfurt to close in on UCL qualification

German-born Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling continued his rich run of form in the Bundesliga after scoring in VfB Stuttgart's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old sealed victory for the UEFA Champions League places chasers with his fifth goal of the campaign, as the host produced a dominant first-half display to beat the Eagles.

Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring with his 25th strike in the Bundesliga to break Mario Gomez's record at the club.

Denis Undav doubled the lead in the 17th minute, six minutes after Guirassy's opener before Leweling completed the victory in the 37th minute.

Leweling, who was born in Nurnberg to Ghanaian parents, is yet to make a senior international appearance for Germany, leaving the door open for a Black Stars invite.

He was named in former coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor's squad for a Black Stars game but failed to honout the call-up. Leweling has played for Germany at all youth levels.