Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai marks injury return with a superb goal in Jong PSV's victory over TOP Oss

Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai made a triumphant return from injury on Friday night during Jong PSV's clash against TOP Oss on matchday 11 of the Eerste Divisie.

Addai's comeback was eagerly anticipated, following his injury sustained last month during a match against Willem II.

The young talent was awarded a starting position and did not disappoint, showcasing an impressive performance throughout his time on the pitch.

Addai's impact was nothing short of remarkable as he played a crucial role in securing a resounding 3-0 victory for his team. Addai contributed by finding the back of the net as the third goal scorer, adding to the tally after Mexx

Meerdink and Ro-Zangelo Daal had already provided Jong PSV with a 2-0 lead in the first half of the game.

Jayden Addai's return to the pitch was celebrated by fans, and his performance demonstrated his value to the team.

With this recent goal, Addai has now accumulated an impressive total of seven goals and one assist in just eight games in the league this season.