Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku makes French Ligue 1 team of the week

Belgian-born Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku has been named in French Ligue 1 team of the week by L'Équipe following his outstanding display against ESTAC Troyes.

Doku was instrumental for Stade Rennes as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Troyes at the Roazhon Park on Sunday.

Belgium international defender Arthur Theate opened the scoring of the match as early as the 14th minute with a bullet header following a corner-kick.

Doku was the provider for the second and third goals after setting up Benjamin Bourigeaud in the 65th minute and also Karl Toko Ekambi five minutes later.

Ekambi rounded off the victory for Rennes in the 74th minute after benefitting from a defensive mistake to send Troyes to relegation.

Doku is having a decent campaign in the French League this campaign where he has five goals and two assists in 26 games so far.

Below is the team of week 35 with the Belgium international featuring.