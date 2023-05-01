GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku scores brace as Rennes beat Angers 4-2  

Published on: 01 May 2023
Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku scores brace as Rennes beat Angers 4-2  

Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku scored a brace in Rennes 4-2 win over Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Doku who is known for his trickery and speed has added goal scoring to his game this season.

The fast winger has managed to score six times this season and delivered two assists after making 24 appearances.

The Belgium winger was impressive and helped Rennes to secure three points as they push towards securing a spot in Europe next season.

Reacting after the win on his social media pages, he said: "Another 3 points and 2 more goals. We continue to give everything until the end of the season. On to the next".

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more