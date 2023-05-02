Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi dedicates awards to Charlton Athletic fans

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has dedicated his awards at the Charlton Athletic Player of the Season dinner to fans of the club.

Rak-Sakyi scooped the Player of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year award following an outstanding season with the Addicks.

Rak-Sakyi scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 42 appearances for the League One outfit since joining on loan from Crystal Palace.

"The fans’ support is very special. Every time I step onto the pitch they’ve got my back and having them there singing my name just gives me an extra confidence boost.

“When I get the ball, I just really want to thrive and give my best because I know the fans are supporting me every step of the way.”

He continued: “I just wanted to come here and get as much game time as possible but then I ended up playing, near enough, every game of the season and I’ve just really enjoyed every minute.

“I think the main aim was for me to get minutes in men’s football and see how I’d handle it because last season I was playing U21s football. It’s been really good and I’m very happy.”