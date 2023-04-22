GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi nets 14th goal of the season as Charlton lose to Morecambe

Published on: 22 April 2023
Red-hot Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on target once again for Charlton Athletic in League One as they suffered a home defeat to Morecambe. 

The English-born Ghanaian, who is on loan from Crystal Palace got Charlton into the game after scoring the equalizer at the stroke of half time following an early lead by the visitors.

Cole Stockton opened the scoring after just eight minutes.

After half time, Morecambe restored their lead through Stockton before Jensen Weir extended the advantage in the 64th minute.

Charlton pulled one back through Scott Fraser but it was late as the host lost their unbeaten home record.

Rak-Sakyi has now scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 41 appearances for the Addicks.

Although he was born to Ghanaian parents in England, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.

 

