Ghanaian forward Joel Fameye to work with Diego Maradona at Dinamo Brest

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameye will be working with Argentina legend Diego Armando at Dinamo Brest Maradona following the appointment of the ex-footballer as the chairman of the club.

Diego Maradona was presented as chairman of Belarusian team Dinamo Brest at a colourful reception.

The Argentina legend has been watching the World Cup in Russia this summer, making plenty of headlines.

Brest, who are sixth in the Belarusian Premier League, announced the arrival of the 57-year-old in May.

At his presentation, Maradona – who left his role as coach of Al Fujairah in the UAE earlier this year – was given a ring and signed various items.

Joel Fameye joined the Belarusian side from Ghana Premier League club Wa All Stars after excelling with the local Black Stars in the 2016 CHAN qualifiers.

The 21 year old has been a key player for Brest scoring 9 goals last season. His hat-trick in the final of the Belarusian FA Cup final saw his side win the trophy against Bate Borisov.