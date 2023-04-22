Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh reacts after ending five-month goal drought

Rubin Kazan forward, Joel Fameyeh, has expressed his joy after finally ending a five-month scoreless run stretching from November 2022.

Fameyeh was the hero on Friday night as he climbed off the bench to score the only goal of the game for Rubin Kazan against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Football National League.

In an otherwise uninteresting first half, Arsenal Tula defender Danil Stepanov was sent off in the 42nd minute, forcing coach Aleksandr Storozhuk to change his tactics.

However, Rubin Kazan used the setback to bring in Joel Fameyeh, who scored seconds later in the 47th minute.

Fameyeh, who had been under pressure to deliver for his team who are aiming for promotion admitted the relief it brought to him after finding the net after a long time

"Emotions are crazy. I haven't scored in a long time. So for me, this goal is very important. I feel real relief. Samoshnikov's goal pass is fantastic," he said.

After 28 games, Kazan are currently second in the league table with 53 points. They trail league leaders Baltika by one point, although they have a game in hand.

Rubin Kazan's next league game will be against SKA Khabarovsk.