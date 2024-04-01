GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh scores in Baltika's win against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod

Published on: 01 April 2024
Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh exhibited his talent and prowess for Baltika during an exhilarating Russian Premier League encounter against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.

The Black Stars forward left a significant mark on the game by scoring the opening goal, providing Baltika with a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

Fameyeh's goal, characterized by skill and precision, set the stage for Baltika's performance.

Adding to the excitement, Vitaly Lisakovich doubled Baltika's advantage with another goal, securing a 2-0 victory for the home team at the final whistle.

This triumph underscored the team's unity and attacking capabilities, with Fameyeh's contribution proving pivotal in clinching the three points.

Fameyeh's goal marked his first of the 2023/24 Russian Premier League season for Baltika, highlighting his growing influence since joining the club from Rubin Kazan.

The 26-year-old forward, who arrived on loan from Rubin Kazan at the beginning of the year, has since played a crucial role in Baltika's campaign.

 

 

