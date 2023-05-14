Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh scores in Rubin Kazan's victory over Akron Togliatti

Ghanaian attacker Joel Fameyeh scored for Rubin Kazan in their 31st league encounter in the Russian Football National League, as they defeated Akron Togliatti 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

After scoring the sole goal in his team's triumph over Krasnodar in their previous game, the 26-year-old struck the back of the net again in a game that saw four goals in the first half.

Rustamjon Ashurmatov scored in the fourth minute for Rubin Kazan, who just required a few minutes to score at the opening of the first half. Merabi Uridia increased their advantage three minutes later.

In the 13th minute, Ruslan Apekov pulled one back for Akron Togliatti.

However, Joel Fameyeh restored the lead in the 17th minute with a superb goal.

The visitors scored a consolation goal in injury time to keep the game close at the end.

Joel Fameyeh has three goals in his previous four games for Rubin Kazan, giving him a total of nine league goals and two assists in 28 appearances.

Kazan is vying for promotion, sitting second in the league rankings with 62 points after 31 games. They trail league leaders Baltika by two points.

Rubin Kazan's next league game will be against league leaders Baltika.