Ghanaian forward Joel Kojo completes switch to represent Kyrgyzstan internationally

Ghanaian forward Joel Kojo has completed a switch to represent Kyrgyzstan internationally after the Football Union obtained the approval from the International Football Federation (FIFA).

FIFA, having studied the player's documents and based on the provisions of the FIFA Charter, gave an official written confirmation that Kojo has the right to play for the Kyrgyz national team.

Kojo has been playing in the Kyrgyz local championship for the FK Dordoi Bishkek and FK Alay Osh since 2017.

Kojo became the champion of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021 and the winner of the Country Cup in 2020, as well as the Super Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2018, 2021 and 2022 whilst playing for the two clubs.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian was called up for the first time to the training camp of the Kyrgyz national team in May in preparation for the CAFA Nations Cup 2023 international tournament.

Kojo is in line for his first international match for Kyrgyzstan when they face Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup on Friday.

Kojo is currently plying his trade at Dinamo Samarqand in the Uzbekistan Pro Liga, where he has scored 8 goals and provided one assist in 9 appearances in the 2023 campaign.

He has also scored once in three appearances in the Uzbekistan Cup.