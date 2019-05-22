Ghanaian forward John Antwi set to leave Misr Lel-Makkasa in the summer

Ghanaian forward John Anwi will be leaving Misr El Mikassa in the summer following interests from several clubs in the Arabian gulf.

The striker, who has been outstanding for the clearing club in the Egyptian top flight league is believed to be interested in joining a new club.

Having netted 11 times already this season, the Fayoumi based club will struggle to keep the Ghanaian who is reported to be on the radar of Egyptian giants Zamalek.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet, there are clubs from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia that also seeking the signature of the attacker.

Meanwhile, the 26-year old is expected to make a decision on his future in the summer.

Antwi previously played for Al Ahly and Ismailly in Egypt and Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.