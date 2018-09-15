Ghanaian forward John Antwi set to make El-Mikassa return after three match suspension

Ghanaian forward John Antwi will make a return for Misr El-Mikassa in the league game against Haras El-Hodood in the Egyptian top flight league.

The former Dreams FC forwardE returns after serving a three match ban following a red card picked against Zamalek in match day 3.

Referee Mohamed Adel gave the Ghanaian his matching orders for punching Baha’a Magdi as Zamalek defeated Misr El Makkasa 1-0 in the third fixture of the Egyptian Premier League.

After reviewing the referee’s match report, the Egyptian Football Association competitions committee handed the 26-year-old striker a three-game suspension given that the player intentionally hit Magdi.

John Antwi missed the games against his former club Ismailly, Al Masry and Wadi Degla.

The 26 year old scored the winner for El Makassa in the game against El Makwaloon.