Ghanaian forward John Yeboah bags brace as Slask Wroclaw knock out Lech Poznan in Polish Cup

Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah scored a brace to propel WSK Slask Wroclaw to knock out Lech Poznan from the Polish Cup in the midweek.

The Germany-born Ghanaian found the back of the net twice as Wroclaw progressed with a 3-1 stunning victory at the Miejski Stadium in Poznan.

The visitors got the opening goal of the match very early in the game with the goal in the 6th minute from Spanish forward Erik Exposito.

The Polish champions levelled the scoring of the match with a goal from Portuguese midfielder Afonso Sousa in the 25th minute.

Yeboah restored the lead for Wroclaw in the 78th minute after pouncing on a rebound after Poznan goalkeeper failed to deal with a shot.

Yeboah scored again five minutes later to seal the victory for Wroclaw as he scored from close range after being set up by Victor Garcia.

Wroclaw advance to the quarter-finals of the Polish Cup with the remarkable win on Wednesday.

Yeboah has bagged 3 goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.