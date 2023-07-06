Ghanaian forward John Yeboah joins Polish Champions Raków Częstochowa

Polish champions Raków Częstochowa have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward John Yeboah following his successful stint at Śląsk Wrocław last season.

The transfer is a permanent move, and Yeboah has signed a contract with Raków that will be valid until June 30, 2026.

Yeboah, who was born in Germany, made a name for himself in the footballing world through his impressive performances.

He spent last season at Śląsk Wrocław, where he showcased his skills in 32 games, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

The talented forward began his football journey in the youth teams of SV Rönneburg, FC Türkiye Wilhelmsburg, and Wolfsburg.

He made three appearances for Wolfsburg's first team, including his debut in a Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

Seeking new challenges, Yeboah made a move to the Netherlands and joined VVV Venlo on loan in 2019. During his time there, he gained valuable experience, featuring in 18 matches in the Eredivisie. Subsequently, he joined Willem II Tilburg, where he made 20 appearances and played a notable role in the Europa League qualifiers.

In June 2021, Yeboah joined Almere City before briefly returning to Germany with MSV Duisburg, further adding to his professional experience.

His time at Slask Wroclaw in Poland was yet another significant chapter in his career, setting the stage for his move to Raków Częstochowa.

With his signing for Raków, Yeboah is expected to bring his talent and versatility to the team as they aim for continued success in Polish football.