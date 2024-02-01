Ghanaian forward Jonah Kusi-Asare delighted to join the 'biggest club' in the world

Swedish-born Ghanaian forward, Jonah Kusi-Asare has shared his excitement after completing his move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The 16-year-old penned a long-term deal to join the Bavarians from Swedish side AIK Solna.

Kusi-Asare will join the U19 team as he continues his development with hopes of breaking into the first team as soon as possible.

“It's an indescribable feeling. I am very happy to now be at what I consider to be the biggest club in the world and to have signed here. It’s a special day for me," he said after signing for Bayern Munich.

“People in Sweden follow the players in the Champions League or Bundesliga very closely. The club is also very big there," he added.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Solna, the teen sensation is expected to reach high heights due to his enormous potential.

“Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential. He had a few offers, but he consciously chose FC Bayern because we were able to convince him how we wanted to build and develop him with us," said Sporting Director, Christoph Freund.

"He has all the requirements, is technically strong, fast, tall, physically very robust even at a young age and has an excellent goal finisher. We are very pleased that he will play for FC Bayern in the future.”