Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey cameos as Royal Excel secure opening day victory in Belgium

Ghana youth striker Jonah Osabutey made his Belgium Jupiler League debut in Royal Excel Mouscuron’s victory over St Triuden on Saturday.

The lanky forward climbed off the bench in the 64th minute to help his side to a 1-0 victory.

Fabrice Olinga scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minutes after some good spell from the traveling side.

Osabutey was introduced in the second half as he came on to replace Sami Allagui.

The 20-year old forward was a menace to the St Triuden defense, who were struggling to match up his strength and pace.

His performance against St Triuden is likely to gain him the opportunity for a starting role next week against giants Anderlecht.

Jonah Osabutey is on loan from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.