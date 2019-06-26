Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey joins Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron on loan

Ghanaian striker Jonathan Osabutey has joined Belgian top flight side Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

The attacker joins the Jupiler Pro League side on a year loan with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one.

Last season he played 27 games during which he scored 12 goals and delivered 2 assists. The former Tema Youth striker was Werder Bremen's U-19 top scorer in the just ended campaign.

"The discussions with Mr. Hollerbach and the club executives in Mouscron went really well. I’m looking forward to next season. After a year in Belgium I want to return to SV Werder even stronger,” said Osabutey after making the move.

Sporting Director of Werder Bremen Frank Bauman believes the move will help the development of the lanky attacker.

“Jonah has proven how dangerous he can be in front of goal during this past season in the Regionalliga. Now, the time has come for him to take the next step in his development. We are convinced that he will do so in Mouscron. Head coach Bernd Hollerbach will definitely be able to push him there,” said Frank Baumann.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin