Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah scores brace in Kuala Lumpur City's 2-1 win against Kedah 

Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah scored a brace for Kuala Lumpur City against Kedah in the Super League game at the Cheras Football Stadium on Wednesday in the Malaysian top-flight league.

It was the first goal of the season for the Ghanaian forward in this round of 13 fixture.

The Canaries, however, drew first blood through Aiman Afif Md Afizul in the 41st minute. But the hosts fought back strongly in the second half.

Mintah found the net when he converted a penalty in the 56th minute after right back Kamal Azizi Zabri was fouled in the box.

He scored his second goal of the game before in the 72nd minute to seal a 2-1 win for Kuala Lumpur City.

Mintah admitted that the first few days with his new club was not easy as he joined them towards the tail end of the second transfer window.

“I joined them a bit late so I did not have much time to train, get to know the players and so on. But game by game, things got better and in my fourth game, I finally hit the back of the net ... not once but twice!” he exclaimed.

“I have to thank the coaches and teammates who kept motivating me. Now that I have found my goalscoring touch, I hope to put the club in a better position by scoring more.”