Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes completes move to Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

Published on: 30 June 2023
Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes has signed a two-year contract with Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden.

The 21-year-old has previously played for Schalke 04's youth team and is expected to make an impression at Sint-Truiden.

During his tenure at Schalke, he was a key member of their U19 team, appearing in 39 games and contributing three goals and two assists.

Barnes decided to pursue his career in Latvia with FC Riga after his contract in Germany expired last year.

Barnes' time at FC Riga was defined by outstanding performances, with seven goals and four assists in 29 games.

He polished his abilities in the youth systems of prominent German clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach, Fortuna Köln, and Schalke 04, emerging as a strong future possibility.

He formed part of Ghana's Black Satellites squad that won the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021.

The German-born Ghanaian is eligible to represent Ghana's Black Meteors and Black Stars and is expected to be in the limelight as he settles into a more exciting league.

