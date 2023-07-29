Ghanaian forward Joseph Amoah scores in FK Zeljeznicar's draw with FK Neftchi in Conference League

Ghanaian forward Joseph Amoah made an impact in FK Željezničar's thrilling 2-2 draw against FK Neftchi in the first game of the second preliminary round of the Conference League.

The encounter, marking the first-ever meeting between the two teams, delivered an exciting display of football.

FK Željezničar took the lead in the 14th minute at the Stadion Grbavica, with Dženan Haračić heading in a well-delivered cross from Mekić, sparking a big celebration among Adrian Mutu's lads.

The visitors, FK Neftchi, managed to equalize in the 43rd minute as Lebon capitalized on an opportunity after a potential foul was not called by the referee on Drina, making it 1-1.

The Blues regained the lead in the ninth minute of stoppage time with Joseph Amoah displaying his goal-scoring prowess after a well-orchestrated move by the team.

Both sides had their share of opportunities throughout the match. Neftci had a great chance after an indirect goal, but FK Željezničar's goalkeeper Mulalić bravely saved the day for the home side.

In the sixth minute of extra time, Neftci managed to equalize once again, with the goal scored by Rahman Hadzhiyev, ending the thrilling contest in a 2-2 draw.

Amoah joined the Bosnian club in 2022 from Ghana Premier League club Accra Lions.