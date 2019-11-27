Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil wants a fresh start at Genk after rare playing time against Mouscron

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil wants a fresh start after handed a rare opportunity for feature for KRC Genk in their 2-2 draw at Royal Excel Mouscron at the weekend.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular playing opportunities since his switch to the Belgian Pro League.

However, coach Hannes Wolf handed the Ghana youth international a chance and did not disappoint after picking a point away from home.

And the former Tema Youth star says he wants to start afresh.

"For me, this feels like a new start at Racing Genk and I want to seize the opportunity with both hands," Paintsil is quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws

"Too bad, one of those chances should always have been a goal."

"I didn't get an explanation for my little playing time. That's football." he concluded.